‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 is Now on Netflix

The Walking Dead Season Eight is now available for streaming on Netflix.

With the first 115 episodes now available on the streaming platform, fans of the zombie drama who were waiting for it to be available on their devices can finally see how the All Out War story is resolved. Once and for all, Rick Grimes and Negan finally settled their differences on numerous battlefields, but it came with several heavy costs.

“Last season, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet,” the official synopsis for Season Eight of The Walking Dead reads. “With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be.

“Feeling powerless under Negan’s rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But seeing that Negan couldn’t be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough fire power to contest the Saviors.

“This season, Rick brings ‘All Out War’ to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive.

“Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it’s not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom — Negan and the Saviors’ grip on this world may finally be coming to an end.”

