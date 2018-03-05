Exclusive New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8B Images

AMC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at The Walking Dead in the aftermath of Carl’s death.

With five new photos, four of which feature Rick Grimes and Michonne, the flames are put out in the Alexandrian community in the wake of Negan’s attack and Carl’s yet-to-be-seen death. Also featured are Aaron and Enid, who appear to be forming a special relationship during their trip to Oceanside. It began as an effort to recruit the group to aid Rick’s cause against the Saviors but resulted in the accidental slaying of Oceanside’s leader.

These photos come from the tenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. As noted in ComicBook.com’s review of the Mid-Season premiere which called the episode a “devastating masterpiece,” the returning episode will focus on the fallout from Carl’s bite and Morgan and Carol’s efforts to rescue King Ezekiel.

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Rick actor Andrew Lincoln tells ComicBook.com. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“He’s lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln adds. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

“He has his extended family,” the actor noted. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.