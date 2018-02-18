‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Final Episodes Preview to Air on AMC

Tonight, The Walking Dead fans can get a preview of what’s still to come in the series’ eighth season.

Tonight at 8:09 p.m. ET, during AMC’s marathon of The Walking Dead Season 5, the network will air “The Walking Dead: A Look at the Final Episodes of Season 8.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The four-minute preview is said to have, “The cast and creators talk about the survivors’ strengths and weaknesses during the last stand against Negan.”

AMC is showing The Walking Dead Season Five as part of a series of season marathons leading up to the return of The Walking Dead Season Eight. Over the past month, AMC has aired marathons of seasons one through four of The Walking Dead. Next week they will continue to marathon through the series with a marathon of The Walking Dead Season Six.

AMC recently released a new trailer for the second half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. The network also revealed that the midseason return episode is titled “Honor.” Here’s the episode’s official synopsis:

“Rick faces new difficulties after a battle. Meanwhile, the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions.”

If AMC plans to keep doing these marathon series on a yearly basis, they’ll have to start clearing more space on the schedule. The Walking Dead has already been renewed for a ninth season and, according to creator and comic book writer Robert Kirkman, the end is still a way off.

“I definitely do have an endgame, but every time I mention that websites run with that and make it sound like its very soon and they get clickbait articles out of it, so I have to say that even though I do know what the end is and I am working toward it, it is very far off and that’s not something that’s going to be happening anytime soon so there’s no cause for worry,” Kirkman said. “Plan on going for a good long time but I do know exactly what I’m working toward, which is important to me.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for the remainder of Season Eight on February 25th. Spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC for its fourth season immediately after the conclusion of The Walking Dead Season Eight on April 14th.