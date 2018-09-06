New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Promo Highlights Originals and the Helicopter

AMC has released a new The Walking Dead Season Nine promo, focusing on the oldest surviving characters on the series and the helicopter which will be coming into play.

The video, seen above, is titled the “Kaleidoscope” promo. It runs through each of the communities and shows off the new characters and their post-time jump looks, as was seen in the character portraits released on Wednesday. How the helicopter comes into play in Season Nine is unknown but it is seen looming in the background at the promo video’s ending, above Rick, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and Maggie.

A newly released synopsis for the upcoming episodes might provide a bit of insight as to what’s going on.

“Last season brought the culmination of ‘All Out War,’ which pitted Rick Grimes and his group of survivors against the Saviors and their cunning leader, Negan,” the Season Nine synopsis reads. “With Negan’s life in his hands, Rick had a character-defining choice in front of him. By making the unilateral decision to spare Negan, Rick upheld the values his late son, Carl, championed in order to build for the future, but created conflict within his group.

“Now, we see our survivors a year and a half after the end of the war, rebuilding civilization under Rick’s steadfast leadership. It is a time of relative peace among the communities as they work together, looking to the past to forge the future, but the world they knew is rapidly changing as man-made structures continue to degrade, and nature takes over, changing the landscape and creating new challenges for our survivors.

“As time passes, the communities confront unexpected obstacles, danger, and of course, walkers, but nothing quite prepares them for the formidable force they are about to encounter, which threatens the very idea of civilization that our survivors have worked so hard to build.”

For now, zombie-junkies will just have to wait on the zombie apocalypse and get their fix on AMC on Sunday nights. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.