The Walking Dead Season 9 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

The game-changing ninth season of The Walking Dead is now steraming on Netflix. The Walking Dead Twitter account invited fans to stay in this Labor Day weekend and bing the entire season. It tweeted, “Need weekend plans? You’re in luck – #TheWalkingDead Season 9 is NOW AVAILABLE on @netflix!!!”

The Walking Dead Season Nine is Andrew Lincoln’s final season as the show’s lead character, Rick Grimes. Here’s the season’s synopsis: “Last season brought the culmination of ‘All Out War,’ which pitted Rick Grimes and his group of survivors against the Saviors and their leader, Negan. With Negan’s life in his hands, Rick had a character-defining choice in front of him, and he spared Negan to uphold the values his late son, Carl, championed – values that created conflict within his group. Now, with our survivors rebuilding civilization under Rick’s leadership a year and a half after the end of the war, it’s a time of relative peace among the communities. However, the world they knew is rapidly changing, nature is literally taking over, and, as time passes, the communities confront unexpected obstacles and danger. But nothing can prepare them for the formidable force they’re about to encounter, threatening the very idea of civilization our survivors have worked so hard to build.”

The Walking Dead Season Nine is the first under the series’s new showrunner, Angela Kang The show stars Andrew Lincoln (Love Actually, Heartbreaker), Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints, Triple 9), Lauren Cohan (All Eyez on Me, TV’s Whiskey Cavalier, Mile 22), Danai Gurira (Black Panther, All Eyez on Me), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen, TV’s The Good Wife and Grey’s Anatomy), and Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton (2003, Best Actress, In America).

The second half of The Walking Dead Season Nine introduces the new threat of Alpha and the Whisperers. That threat will be dealt with further in the show’s tenth season, debuting on AMC on October 6th. Here’s the new season’s synopsis:

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

Will you be watching The Walking Dead Season Nine on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. The Walking Dead Season Nine is now streaming on Netflix. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 6th.