Who Dies in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere?

The Walking Dead returns on Sunday night in its post-All Out War time jump but will surely remind fans that character still are not safe.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×01 is titled, “A New Beginning.” The official synopsis for A New Beginning reads, “Rick and his group make a run into Washington D.C. and search for artifacts they will need to build the civilization he and Carl envisioned.” The episode is directed by Greg Nicotero on a script from Angela Kang.

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Season Nine premiere…

Rick- Danger. Though the war is over and things are going well in Alexandria, Rick’s day on The Walking Dead are numbered with Andrew Lincoln set to exit in Season Nine. Whether the character dies or goes on a solo journey of sorts is to be seen.

Negan- Safe. Negan lost the war and has landed himself in the safest place available: prison.

Michonne- Safe. A level-headed leader and prepared warrior will not allow herself or the people she cares about to find danger in this peaceful new world.

Carol- Safe. Carol is at a pivotal point in her survival. For the first time, she is allowing a romantic connection to blossom. While it may make the character more vulnerable, she will see it through and make it through the premiere.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl isn’t seeing eye to eye with Rick. Leading the remaining Saviors isn’t what he wants to be doing but he has an ally in Maggie and several others who disagree with the decision to keep Negan alive.

Siddiq- Safe. He’s the only doctor on the show, and therefore is in no danger of dying!

Maggie- Safe. Maggie’s Season Nine days are also numbered but she has a motherly responsibility now and is emerging as the clear cut leader at the Hilltop more than ever.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled and level-headed fighter. With no known threat, there is no reason to rule him in danger.

Enid- Safe. Enid will begin exploring a doctor-like role, shadowing Siddiq in Season Nine, and won’t face any threats in the premiere.

Gabriel- Danger. Without knowing how Gabriel will respond to his damaged eyes, apocalyptic threats might turn him into prey. For now, he’s just not safe.

Gregory- Danger. Having betrayed the winners of the war, Gregory will have a hard time finding any place he is welcome.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry won’t face any immediate danger as he enjoys the spoils of the war!

Tara- Safe. Tara was hardened by the war but will begin to show her friendlier side again in Season Nine as she enjoys a post-time jump new beginning.

Rosita- Safe. The former soldier won’t face any threats — until the Whisperers want to mark their territory.

Eugene- Safe. After saving the day in the Season Eight premiere, Eugene is one of the most respected members of Rick’s group. He is important and will remain safe.

Aaron- Safe. Aaron will continue to emerge as a leader. It can’t be a coincidence that he looks just like Rick from the comics, these days.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season in 2019.