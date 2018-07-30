New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Preview Special This Sunday

The Walking Dead Season Nine will have an in-depth preview special airing on Sunday night.

Hosted by The Walking Dead super fan Yvette Nicole Brown, the Season Nine preview special will examine the new batch of episodes set to premiere in October. As with previous events, the preview special will likely take a look back at the road to Season Nine as well as teasing some of the events coming up when the show returns. For example, viewers might hear a few teases about the new villainous Whisperers, the impending time jump, or Andrew Lincoln‘s exit from the AMC series.

The Walking Dead Season Nine preview special will air at 9 pm ET on AMC on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

“Without a doubt,” there are vibes from the show’s first season, Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com in the interview video above. “I think there were a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know but we’re not allowed to talk about.”

As the show heads into a pivotal year, not only seeing Lincoln out but also welcoming Angela Kang as its new showrunner, the cast and crew have experienced a revitalized feeling on set. “We loved it,” Lincoln said. “We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

The idea of actually having left the AMC series behind did not truly impact Lincoln emotionally until her saw the fans in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con. “The strange thing about being here was the fact that I think it really hit me yesterday because of the relationship that the show has with the fans here,” Lincoln said. After all, Hall H is where The Walking Dead began, promoting its first season in the packed room back in 2010.

“As soon as it finished, the panel, I walked off the stage, it was more profound — my sadness — the actually wrapping up on the show,” Lincoln said. “The show, I was so proud of the where the story was going and where the season was going. It’s a brilliant launching pad I think, the episode that I leave, into the rest of this incredible season. All of that was more than just ‘Oh, I’m pleased that I’ve completed it.’ This was, ‘Oh, f—.’ I’m leaving.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.