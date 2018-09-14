Exclusive ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 “New Beginning” Teaser With Richonne Action

AMC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive teaser trailer for the upcoming ninth season of The Walking Dead.

In the trailer, seen above, it is promised that “the future begins now.” It’s fitting, as Rick Grimes belts out the Season Nine premiere episode’s title to conclude the promo, saying the survivors are working towards “a new beginning.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the fans of Rick and Michonne’s relationship (known as “Richonners”) will enjoy the teaser above as it sees the two characters in bed having some fun together. Michonne refers to her man as “the famous Rick Grimes” after an encounter at the Sanctuary puts the Alexandria leader on a pedestal. Rick humbly deflects, telling her not to get started with such an admiration, as well.

The scene will play out further in the Season Nine premiere in early October, as Andrew Lincoln‘s exit from the series as Rick Grimes looms. The new beginning approach is not only a reference to the title of the first comic book issue which followed the All Out War story. It is truly about the survivors trying to build a btter world for each other, exploring new areas and facets of the apocalypse. As a result, the AMC zombie show will offer vibes similar to its first season.

“Without a doubt,” there are vibes from the show’s first season, Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “I think there were a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know but we’re not allowed to talk about.”

With Angela Kang stepping in as The Walking Dead‘s new showrunner, the cast and crew have experienced a revitalized feeling on set. “We loved it,” Lincoln said. “We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!