‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Set Photos Reveal New Locations

New photos from the set of The Walking Dead Season Nine are revealing new post-apocalyptic locations.

The photos are from the State Capitol and Judicial Building in Atlanta, Georgia, though they will likely be set in Washington D.C. or another area closer to Alexandria, Virginia. The AMC show has not expanded beyond Virginia in years, despite filming in Georgia, so this will likely be no exception.

Scene outside the Judicial Building where the Walking Dead is filming. Photos taken to impress my kids. pic.twitter.com/LbWR8DcwNT — JudgeCarla McMillian (@JudgeCarla) May 2, 2018

Then, there is a look inside the State Capitol from Richard Elliot.

Zombies at the State Capitol? No jokes please. A production company is shooting some scenes for The Walking Dead inside the Rotunda. BTW, parts of Mitchell St will be closed again for filming this week. pic.twitter.com/WfmdbovhD6 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 2, 2018

There’s no word on what communities or locations these sets will represent in The Walking Dead when it returns. The source material does not point to any new cities being introduced, especially with the Whisperers story reportedly coming to the AMC show. In the aftermath of the Whisperer War, the group did travel through Pittsburgh on their way to Ohio in a currently-in-print story, but such a scenario is presumably seasons away for the TV series.

The first official set photo from Season Nine teased a serious time jump for The Walking Dead, which could mean they have branched out and connected with new communities such as the ones featured in the photographs. Otherwise, one might presume they have become so equipped to handle the apocalypse that they take road trips and set up tents in marked buildings. Fans will only know for sure when the series returns in October.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.