‘The Walking Dead’ Set Under Construction For Season 9

The crew of The Walking Dead is hard at work, revamping the Alexandria Safe-Zone location in preparation for production on Season Nine.

A fan of the AMC zombie drama made the trip to Senoia, Georgia to get a look at place Rick Grimes calls “home” for herself. Posting a video to social media, the fan may not have realized the importance of what she captured. Seen and heard in the video above are some important details regarding Season Nine’s production!

Outside of the set which serves as the Alexandria Safe-Zone are several set pieces, some of which seem to be alternate version of roofs which can be burnt and switched out. Inside of the community, the church which was burnt down for the Mid-Season Eight episodes during Negan’s attack is quite clearly being rebuilt. The sound of saws and hammers can be heard as construction is under way!

Whether or not the construction is any indication to the show’s plot or the expected time jump following All Out War’s conclusion is speculation at this point. The Walking Dead will begin production on Season Nine in just a few weeks, with only three episodes remaining in Season Eight.

“What can I say about the finale?” Carol actress Melissa McBride said in an interview ComicBook.com. “It’s a little unexpected. Yeah, I would agree with Norman, but also when I read it I was like, “Well, that’s a turn, that’s a twist. Huh? Okay, then what?” I was kinda like, ‘Whoa, wait. Okay, wait, okay, then what?’ So I’m really anxious for Season Nine because I want to know what.”

