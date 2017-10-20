Watch ‘Sesame Street’ Parody ‘The Walking Dead’

Today’s episode of Sesame Street has been brought to you by the letters W, T and F, because PBS’ beloved children’s program just parodied one of the goriest and most violent shows on television: The Walking Dead.

“The Walking Gingerbread” re-imagines Cookie Monster as Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes — his name is Sheriff Graham, actually — who is quickly seized upon by ravenous cookie-eating gingerbread men and women. Cookie Monster is rescued by Daryl Dixon and Michonne, who warn the Sheriff of the “Crumbies,” who have come from a bad batch of gingerbread to devour all the cookies — a living nightmare for Cookie Monster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trio of cookie massacre survivors make their way to the Cookie Safe Zone, where they meet the totally trustworthy Governor. From there… well, the ending is pretty unexpected.

The Walking Dead isn’t the only pop culture hit to be parodied by the puppets: The Avengers, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Sons of Anarchy are just a handful of the properties that have received kid friendly (and educational) spoofs on the long running show, now in season 47.

The Walking Dead returns for its season 8 premiere, the series’ landmark 100th episode, Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c on AMC.