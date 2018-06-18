Jon Bernthal Returning To ‘The Walking Dead’ in Season 9

Jon Bernthal will reprise his role of Shane Walsh for The Walking Dead Season Nine.

The actor’s character was killed in the show’s second season, making one brief cameo in hallucination form since. TVLine revealed Bernthal is returning to the part, in some form, for Season Nine, which ComicBook.com can reveal will come during The Walking Dead Season Nine’s first half. It would appear he will be making a return in either flashback form or in another hallucination for what could be Rick Grimes’ death, as Andrew Lincoln is set to exit the AMC show in its upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bernthal may not be the only actor returning to The Walking Dead since his character bowed out, either. Sources have told ComicBook.com that Abraham actor Michael Cudlitz was also on set recently, though there is no word on whether or not the actor participated in production.

Bernthal has been busy with his role as The Punisher on Netflix, where he debuted in Daredevil’s second season. He has expressed a grateful attitude for having left the AMC show when he did and being allowed to explore other opportunities with his career.

“I mean, there’s a reason why Andrew Lincoln and Sarah Wayne Callies and Steven Yuen and Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, that we all consider each other best friends and family,” Bernthal told Den of Geek. “When we started [The Walking Dead], it started in an unbelievably humble place, you know, we had no idea what that show was going to become.”

“Doing the show and being killed off the show are two of the best things that have happened in my career,” Bernthal pointed out. Still, it is not stopping him from the return to the zombie apocalypse, which he had no idea would become such a hit when the show began.

“All we knew [about The Walking Dead] was there was a script we really believed in, there was a showrunner [Frank Darabont] we really believed in, and we got to know and love each other intimately and believed in each other and we had no idea whether it would be a success, or a failure and we really didn’t care, we just believed in it,” Bernthal said back in January.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.