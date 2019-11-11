The Walking Dead Will Show What Really Happened the Night of the Whisperer Killings

The preview for The Walking Dead 10×07, “Open Your Eyes,” confirms the episode will revisit the night of the Whisperer killings, where Siddiq (Avi Nash) was the sole survivor of a slaughter committed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her cult. ComicBook.com has speculated Siddiq, plagued by PTSD and panic attacks, was forced to participate in the murders as evidenced by his latest stress-induced episode in 10×06, “Bonds.” As shown in the preview, Siddiq’s worsening PTSD is presenting his trauma through visions, flashbacks and other disturbing hallucinations, including haunting images of Alpha throughout Alexandria. When we see Siddiq next, we’ll learn exactly what happened to Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz).

The Siddiq-centric trailer for this next episode shows Siddiq when he was captured at the barn where the Whisperer hostages were held before making their last stand, and we also see a pool of blood on what appears to be the barn floor. This episode’s title, “Open Your Eyes,” was mentioned in “Bonds” when Siddiq, holding baby Coco, heard what sounded like Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst) saying “open your eyes.” We also heard what sounded to be the death throes of Siddiq’s former apprentice Enid.

“I will say that there’s some flashbacks this season,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW ahead of Season 10. “One of the things we were kind of dealing with in the season has to do with illusion and people’s fears and what’s real, what’s not, the weight of the past on people. So, we’ll definitely see some windows into the past that kind of shed light on the present. It should be interesting.”

Siddiq confronting his PTSD and survivor’s guilt comes at a critical juncture for Alexandria: though unwell, chief doctor Siddiq is stepping up to contain the mysterious illness spreading through the community with the help of only assistant Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas).

Acting as the doctor in charge while needing help himself is something that “muddies the waters” for Siddiq, Nash previously told the AMC blog. “That’s why he doesn’t want to let anyone know what he’s dealing with. I think he believes that if he can throw himself into his work and be of use to the community, maybe his demons will go away. He’s starting to find out that it’s not that simple. Alpha’s f—cked him up so badly that he might even be a danger to everyone else.”

The Walking Dead, 10×07, “Open Your Eyes,” is the penultimate episode of the first half of Season 10 and first airs Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9/8c on AMC.

