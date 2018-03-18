‘The Walking Dead’ May Expand To Other Countries On TV According To Robert Kirkman

The TV side of The Walking Dead might soon explore the worldwide effects of the devastating zombie apocalypse, according to creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman.

Asked during a Tumblr Q&A about plans to expand the world of The Walking Dead into countries outside America, Kirkman said the possibility is “something we’ve discussed from time to time.”

“We have seen a bit of Mexico in [spinoff series] Fear The Walking Dead,” Kirkman said, but as for his ongoing comic book series, “I don’t really plan to expand things in the comic side of things ever.”

“But,” he added, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually do something internationally in the TV space.”

Both the flagship television series and its spinoff have made mention of other parts of the world: The Walking Dead season 1 saw its survivors venture to Atlanta’s Center for Disease Control, where they learned other countries, including France, went dark one by one, while Fear The Walking Dead 3×08 saw Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) come into vocal contact with a Russian cosmonaut hopelessly stranded in space.

Before the launch of Fear in 2015, Kirkman later told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that he regretted that early on CDC episode, saying it contained matters “very much not of The Walking Dead world.”

“I’ve been careful in the comic series to not say what’s happening in other parts of the world,” Kirkman said. “It’s something that’s going to be fun to explore in the spinoff series. But the fact that France is mentioned in that episode and other things like that, I probably would have steered away from that stuff if I had to do it all over again.”

Kirkman’s comic book focuses on Rick Grimes and his immediate community of survivors and allies in Alexandria, Virginia, sometimes visiting nearby states like Pennsylvania but never going beyond the United States.

A one-off comic book special, The Walking Dead: The Alien, took readers to Barcelona, Spain, telling the story of Rick Grimes’ younger brother Jeffrey Grimes. It was the first Walking Dead comic not penned by Kirkman.

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple, who has since been promoted to Chief Content Officer of all things Dead for AMC, told THR he’s planning more TV spinoffs that will expand the Walking Dead brand through “traditional stuff, non-traditional stuff, stuff people don’t expect.”

Also on the table are more miniseries in the vein of Flight 462 and Red Machete that further explore the Walking Dead world — any of which could potentially take a more global focus.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Spinoff Fear The Walking Dead, returning April 15, takes the story to new territory: Texas.

