‘The Walking Dead’ Star Steven Ogg Really Hates Spoilers

Rolling through social media and coming across a major spoiler for your favorite TV show is a horrible feeling and one which frustrates the folks working hard to create that content.

In the case of The Walking Dead, the cast and crew know a thing or two about spoilers. Following the Season 6 finale, the secret of Negan’s victim’s identity was one of the most sought after mysteries for six months. Heading into Season 7, the AMC series has plenty of plot points its cast is still steering clear of spoiling for the sake of preserving the experience for fans.

It’s something The Walking Dead‘s Simon actor Steven Ogg takes very seriously.

“It’s all part and parcel of it all, right?” Ogg said. “All these shows nowadays, it’s the same with Westworld… You just end up sort of talking in circles and not being able to say anything. You have to be like, ‘What happens? Well, you know, stuff happens.’ It doesn’t matter.”

Specifically, the secret regarding Negan killing both Abraham and Glenn was something the cast and crew had to work hard at preserving for months. “Obviously, that was tough for some people more than others, regarding keeping that secret,” Ogg said. “It feeds into the spoiler s—. I don’t understand these f—ing people that have a desire to ruin the experience because I think what is attractive about these shows, and exciting about these shows.”

Ogg quickly equates the spoilers with the recent leaks HBO experienced in regards to Game of Thrones after hackers managed to crack into their system. “It’s like… Why? Why ruin it?” Ogg said. “It’s like the Harry Potter book and someone saying the ending the last Harry Potter book.”

“My point is: we just want to escape,” Ogg said. “You just want to go in and have fun, so don’t give the f—ing ending away. Don’t give s— away. Just enjoy it. That’s what it’s about, escaping.”

Ogg’s role in The Walking Dead can be caught in The Walking Dead: The Complete Seventh Season which is available on Blu-ray now.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead returns September 10th. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.