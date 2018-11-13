‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Remember Marvel’s Stan Lee

In the wake of Stan Lee‘s passing at the age of 95, stars of AMC’s The Walking Dead have come out on social media to remember the iconic man behind Marvel Comics.

“Years ago when I was doing these comics, we’d give the comic books away free to people,” Lee said in a 2015 interview with ComicBook.com. “The printer would send us a lot of comics, more than we needed. A guy would come up to deliver sandwiches from the drug store. We’d say, ‘On your way out, you want to take these books with you?’ We would even give out original art work, we never though it would be worth anything! It’s changed.”

Those changes have changed many lives. Check out some of The Walking Dead star’s tributes below…

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan posted a photo of himself with the Marvel Comics legend on Instagam.

“We lost some magic today,” Morgan wrote. “Stan will be missed. Rest in peace, my friend.” The photo’s location is unknown but it is not unlikely the two crossed paths several times on the convention circuit, where Morgan and Lee have regularly appeared to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Norman Reedus

Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus shared a photo of himself and his manager Sean Clark on Instagram as they posed with Stan Lee at a Comic Con event.

Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus shared a photo of himself and his manager Sean Clark on Instagram as they posed with Stan Lee at a Comic Con event.

“Stan Lee,” Reedus wrote with a heart emoji. “Legend.”

Reedus played his part in Lee’s world. He had previously voiced the Punisher for an animated film and has more recently expressed his desire to play Ghost Rider, should the character ever be given another shot at the big screen.

Khary Payton

He made me believe I could be a superhero. & he was right. #RIPStanLee — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) November 12, 2018

King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton has always been a huge fan of comics and Stan Lee. The actor took to Twitter to share a short and sweet message.

“He made me believe I could be a super hero,” Payton wrote. “And he was right.”

While Payton is yet to play a Marvel role, he is the voice of Cyborg on Teen Titans and in several other animated titles. He has long shown his passion for being a part of the comic book culture, even before he portrayed Robert Kirkman’s King Ezekiel.

As more The Walking Dead stars share their memories of Lee, this post will be updated.