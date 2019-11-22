The Walking Dead Star Chandler Riggs Hospitalized After Being Thrown Off A Horse

Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead, is recovering in the hospital after he sustained a concussion when he was thrown from a horse, his mother reports. The actor was wearing a helmet, so avoided serious injury to his head, and he has no broken bones, but his mother asked fans to keep him in their prayers as he recovers from what she describes as a “pretty bad” concussion. Riggs has remained a big part of the fandom for The Walking Dead after leaving the show, being one of the cast members who most regularly chimes in on new stories that happened after his departure.

Riggs also currently appears on A Million Little Things, and his mother says in the Instagram post (below) that she still has not seen the November 21 episode because…well…you know. The horse. You can check out her post below.

Riggs most recently chimed in (earlier this week) on Siddiq’s shocking episode on Sunday.

“Totally, totally,” Riggs said on Talking Dead when asked if Carl would be proud of Siddiq. “Carl, when he found Siddiq, he just saw another person in need. So the fact that he brought him back, he happened to be a doctor, and he happened to save all these lives and teach Enid how to be a doctor, thus saving Aaron’s life… I think he’d be really, really proud of the legacy he kind of left behind for Siddiq.”

Despite Siddiq’s feelings of revenge and his struggles with PTSD, caused by witnessing the murders of Enid and others at the hands of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, actor Avi Nash said he thought that Carl would have been proud of the way he has carried on Carl’s legacy.

“I think so, and I hope so,” Nash said on Talking Dead. “Siddiq, in Season 9, we saw how committed he was to upholding his promise to Carl, to honor those that have passed, the Grimes family legacy, and he really fought to get those communities back together.”

Nash, who first joined the zombie drama in Season 8 opener “Mercy,” appeared opposite Riggs in 8×06, “The King, the Widow, and Rick.” There Carl received the walker bite that would cost him his life in 8×09, “Honor.”

“I think the first thing I learned working with Chandler, was that no one was safe in this world,” Nash said. “Our first episode together, we’re in the woods killing some walkers and falling on this deer. I remember Greg [Nicotero] was directing, and he was like, ‘You’ve got to fall a certain way so there’s a little bit of blood on this particular part of your shirt.’ And Chandler’s like, ‘Who cares? Why is that necessary?’ And then kind of a couple days into the shoot, we’re like, ‘He’s bit? Oh! The main kid is gonna die now?’ I had just come onto the show and I was like, ‘Oh, oh my. It is The Walking Dead.’”

The Walking Dead next airs its midseason finale Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9/8c on AMC.