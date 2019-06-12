The Walking Dead’s Secret Star Wars Writer Cameo Revealed

The Walking Dead has offered several celebrities or super fans the opportunity to appear on the series as walkers. Professional athletes, actors, musicians, and journalists have all had the honor. Now, it has been revealed that a creative mind behind Star Wars has also been part of the zombie apocalypse. Gary Whitta, writer of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, appeared in the first season AMC‘s zombie drama.Whitta, years later, has revealed his cameo in The Walking Dead. “After Rick rides into Atlanta, I’m one of the zombie horde that chases Rick, pulls him off his horse, then forces him to hide under the tank,” Whitta said on Twitter. The pilot episode, Days Gone Bye, has become one of the more iconic moments in television history. Whitta was a part of it.

After Rick rides into Atlanta I’m one of the zombie horde that chases Rick, pulls him down off his horse then forces him to hide under the tank. https://t.co/h44pTJ41p6 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 12, 2019

Back in those days, series creator Robert Kirkman was spending a lot of time on the show’s set.

Whitta took a photo in his walker garb, alongside the man who spawned this entire zombie apocalypse. Check it out below…

Holy shit that was nine years ago today? Playing a zombie in the Walking Dead pilot will always be a career highlight 🙂 Here I am with the mighty @RobertKirkman who made it all possible. https://t.co/w4WF3PuUgm pic.twitter.com/KHqe7HJglx — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 12, 2019

Other special cameos within The Walking Dead as zombies have included Hines Ward, PJ McDonnell, Greg Nicotero, Joe Giles, Jeff Glover, Gregory French, Amber Chaney, Lilli Birdsell, Scott Ian, and yours truly. At the same time, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick has refused to cameo on The Walking Dead as a means to provide ruining the viewer experience if spotted on the show.

