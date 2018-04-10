‘The Walking Dead’ Victim Gets Perfect ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Meme Treatment

The Walking Dead‘s latest victim has earned the meme treatment, calling back to the actor’s role in a popular video game.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×15, Worth, follow!

When Simon first appeared on The Walking Dead, fans of the AMC show were thrown off by how much the character looked like Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V. Quickly, they realized the resemblance was because Simon was played by Steven Ogg, the same actor who played the wild character in Rockstar’s video game. It’s only right that Simon’s death in Sunday’s episode gets the classic Grand Theft Auto death treatment.

Seen below, the scene in which Negan kills Simon is paired with Grand Theft Auto‘s “Wasted” screen which indicates the player’s character has died. Check it out, as posted by Reddit user TheSovietPenguin…

Whether or not Ogg will return to Grand Theft Auto‘s inevitable future installments is unknown. For now, the actor can be seen on Westworld.

Starting out as Negan’s right-hand man, Simon’s role evolved over his two seasons on The Walking Dead into one which was hungry for the Savior leader’s throne. As it turns out, though, Simon actor Steven Ogg was never aware his character would become such a prominent character to the point that Negan would have to kill him to maintain his own power.

“Like pretty much everything, it’s, ‘Oh, this is what’s happening now!’” Ogg told ComicBook.com. “As you go along, there was never a master plan, there was never a master arc, there was never a, ‘This is what’s gonna happen.’ I think Simon, initially, was just gonna honestly be someone who introduced Negan.”

It wasn’t until executive producer (and director of Ogg’s first two episodes on the AMC show, coincidentally) Greg Nicotero spoke up about the actor’s abilities that his role got beefed up.

“I think, largely, Nicotero was a fan and supported the fact of, ‘Hey, I think we got someone here who can give some interesting character,’” Ogg said. “I was just thinking it might have been just that. I was someone who revealed the big man, you know? Pulled back the curtain to show Oz. I thought that was gonna be my… That was it. Then, it grew bit by bit, a little more, and all of the sudden, he became this right hand man.”

As for the scene which saw Ogg off, the actor had a rough day on set with Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Although the duel in the Sanctuary lasted merely 190 seconds, crafting the dialogue, the fight, and Negan’s claim of “What an a–hole,” took about 12 hours on set. Still, it wasn’t quite as dangerous of having to duke it out with Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

“I know Andrew and [Jeffrey] have connected,” Ogg said. “I know Pollyanna [McIntosh] has connected with Jeffrey. We never connected. I think we initially were thinking our stuntmen would do a lot more but as I got into it, I was like, ‘Nah, I wanna do this man.’ So, it felt really good. The stuntmen, I don’t think, were as used as I thought they would be.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.