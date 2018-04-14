Watch ‘The Walking Dead’s Steven Ogg’s Mustache Get Shaved Off

Steven Ogg, who played the recently departed Simon on The Walking Dead, got a shave on live television courtesy of co-star Christian Serratos and Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

Appearing on the live after show following his death-isode, Ogg, still sporting Simon’s wild hair and mustache, was the subject of a poll aimed at Walking Dead fans:

“How do you like your Steven Ogg? Do you like him mustachioed?” Hardwick asked. “It’s the perfect accessory, just like a little face caddy like right around the mouth. Or mustache-less? All that hair hides the handsomeness.”

Hardwick brandished an electric razor, telling viewers, “While everyone’s voting, just know that if you want it to go, I will shave that MFer off on live television.”

“It’s terrible,” Ogg said, stroking his Wolverine-like facial hair.

91% of fans voted mustachioed, but Ogg said, “I say we say go for it anyway.”

The always eager Hardwick happily complied, closing in and giving the actor an impromptu shave. “They like you mustachioed, but it’s my show,” Hardwick joked.

With half the ‘stache gone, Hardwick handed the razor to Ashley Weidman, winner of the Walking Dead “super fan” contest.

“Look at that handsome jawline,” Hardwick exclaimed. “Look at that face!”

“I say we go for the hair,” Ogg said. “I really wanted to shave the head too.”

“Do the whole body,” joked Serratos, who happily accepted her turn to give her onscreen enemy a trim.

“What does it look like right now?” Ogg asked, half-finished.

“Not great!” Serratos said.

Hardwick, donning an exaggerated Italian accent, said Ogg’s new look gave way to his “beautiful face.”

“You’re being way too delicate with that,” Hardwick told Serratos.

“I know, I’ve never done this before!” Serratos replied, with Ogg adding, “I don’t think you can mess it up, really.”

Giving way to commercial break, the segment returned with a near fully shaved Ogg, who told fans what would have happened had Simon won his bare-knuckle fight with Negan for control of the Saviors.

“I think it would have been probably a ‘let’s get down to business, let’s move on,’” Ogg said. “I think obviously Negan, for Simon, wasn’t doing the job, which is why Simon did what he did. So I think it would be like, ‘yeah, let’s go wipe someone else out.’”

Ogg can be seen in HBO’s Westworld, returning for its second season April 22.

The Walking Dead airs its season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.