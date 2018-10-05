Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Game May Continue, Says Robert Kirkman

Telltale’s The Walking Dead game series has been wildly popular but was abruptly cut short when the game manufacturer went out of business. The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, however, may be doing something about it.

During his panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Kirkman was which of the characters from the Telltale game he would like to bring into his Skybound and Image Comics comic book series. While he has stressed points in the past that he likes to keep each of the mediums separate as to allow for slightly different stories to prosper, he played along for a moment. “Definitely not Clementine,” Kirkman said, to the crowd’s dismay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the future of Telltale’s The Walking Dead series, which recently introduced the Whisperers, Kirkman has an optimistic message.

“All I will say on the Telltale front is just stay tuned. Everyone is trying to make sure Clementine’s story gets told…I am not concerned, at the moment, with having to tell the story in comic book form because I am hoping the story will be completed. I may have said too much!”

What sort of future Kirkman has in mind for the Telltale series or company as a whole will be an interesting story as it develops. The game manufacturer had a number of licensed lines, including stories involving Batman, Game of Thrones, and other popular characters or titles.

A former developer talked to Kotaku about The Walking Dead game’s fourth episode, which would need the most work. While speaking with Kotaku, they explained, “The script was strong and the whole team was excited about how we were finishing out Clem’s story.” The episode was initially supposed to release in December after episode three came out last month, but its sudden halt in development changed that plan.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2019 for its fifth season. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!