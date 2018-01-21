‘The Walking Dead’s Tom Payne Clarifies What Jesus And Maggie Know

The Walking Dead star Tom Payne, who plays Maggie Rhee’s right hand man Jesus, says the Hilltop community is in the dark about the disastrous events at Alexandria. Negan and the Saviors are on the loose, and the Hilltop has been backed into a corner.

“In the last episode of the first half, me and Maggie were driving back and we thought everything was playing out, and then Simon and the Saviors stopped us in the road and let us know that everything had gone wrong,” said Payne during an appearance on Cheddar Live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a bit of an unknown right now, we don’t know how many people are dead — as far as Maggie and Jesus are concerned, everyone else might be dead and they’re just keeping the Hilltop alive, and we’ll see what happens,” Payne explained.

“I don’t know, we have to come up with a new plan now.”

Maggie assumed control of the Hilltop since posting up there after Glenn’s murder at the hands of Negan, serving as its de facto leader in lieu of the treacherous and cowardly Gregory.

8×08, “How It’s Gotta Be,” saw Negan and the Saviors escape from their confines at the Sanctuary, the Savior army in turn launching retaliatory strikes on the Alexandria, Kingdom and Hilltop alliance.

Negan’s right hand man Simon cut off Maggie and Jesus as the pair were en route to the Sanctuary, only to learn of the dire role reversal now facing the alliance. Forced to hand over their weapons, Maggie and Jesus were helpless as Simon executed Hilltop member Neil, sending a warning message to the farmlike community.

Back at the Hilltop, Maggie sent a message of her own by executing Dean, one of the handful of captured Saviors in the Hilltop’s possession. The Hilltop will be the last stand of the war.

As All Out War continues, the Hilltop will serve as a temporary base to the Alexandrians following the destruction of the walled-off community.

Following the loss of the person closest to him, a vengeful Rick will once again lead the united communities as they strike back against Negan and the Saviors.

The Walking Dead resumes its eighth season Sunday, February 25 on AMC.