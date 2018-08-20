‘The Walking Dead’ Star Tom Payne Goes Full Pirate in Kraken Commercial

The Walking Dead star Tom Payne booked a new gig as the face of Kraken Rum’s new commercials.

Payne, who plays Paul “Jesus” Rovia on AMC’s zombie drama, released the first look at his new commercial on Instagram. In it, he channels his inner pirate who recently hd a terrifying encounter with one of the ocean’s most terrifying mythical creatures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was a dark and stormy night, I was alone on the black sea,” Payne’s sea hero recalls. “An eight-armed monster with tentacles a mile long surfaced beneath me. The Kraken. I attacked! The storm raged and my ship was broken in two. I fell into the ocean tasting the sea water mixed with the thick rich ink of the beast. What’s your story?”

Check out the new Kraken ad featuring Payne below.

“I battled the Kraken and lived to tell about it,” Payne wrote on the caption.

Payne debuted on The Walking Dead in its fifth season, leading the characters to be introduced to his Hilltop community. Heading into Season Nine, his character is still alive. The actor is also known for roles in titles such as The Physician, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, Waterloo Road, and Mindgamers.

Fear the Walking Dead returned for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!