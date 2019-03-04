‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Lose Heads Over Violent, Gruesome Death

The Walking Dead packed a shocking and gruesome death into Episode 9×12 which has fans losing their heads.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×12 follow. Major spoilers!

After being challenged as the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha showed her strength and ability when she quickly decapitated a woman who had been a part of her group. The death was shocking despite being a brand new character no one had seen before. Alpha severed the woman’s head, leaving her body on the ground only to have the head handed over to her boyfriend (who was also executed).

Below are some reactions to the violent and shocking moment…

Heads will roll if you question Alpha… #TWD pic.twitter.com/VdWNlDWuHY — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 4, 2019

Hershel

I feel her pain…..#TheWalkingDead — Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) March 4, 2019

Hershel Greene knows a thing or two about losing one’s head… The irony in this tweet still hurts.

ComicBook.com’s After the Dead host Janell Wheeler did have a bit of difficulty stomaching the violent death, as seen in the video below.

Shocked

That moment make anyone else jump a little? #TWD ? — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 4, 2019

Some fans were so shocked they literally jumped while watching the sequence unfold.

Some literally didn’t believe it.

What kind of wire cuts through a neck in 3 seconds?! The sorcery!!! #TDCPod #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/z7wE0X6r3Z — Two Dead Chicks ??‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♂️??‍♀️ (@twodeadchicks) March 4, 2019

Alpha

Oh Alpha is crazy crazy.#TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 4, 2019

It was a true show of Alpha’s mentality and strength.

Yo how strong is Alpha?! She took that woman’s head off real quick with a string. #TDCPod #TheWalkingDead — Tai Gooden (@taigooden) March 4, 2019

Gross

For some, the moment was simply outright gross.

OMG EWWWW I’M SCREAMING THAT WAS SO GROSS!!!????????? #TheWalkingDead — Sara Scamander ?? (@writtenbysara) March 4, 2019

Henry’s reaction to Alpha chopping of a head with no mercy. She sliced through that neck like a knife goes through butter…

?????#TheWalkingDead #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/CsgoZxKq7I — TrishTWD (@TrishTWDReedus) March 4, 2019

Too Much

One fan thinks the show went a little too far with the violent execution scene.

I am not liking this episode at all. Considering the premise of the show it sounds silly to say this, but too gratuitously violent. I have never missed an ep. but the “whisperers” feels like an aimless filler season. #TheWalkingDead — NewsJunkie (@RightWingMomma) March 4, 2019

But they seem to be the minority here, considering Alpha and Samantha Morton are getting a tremendous amount of praise from both fans and critics. At least Crystal was able to predict such complaints.

I swear, watch some people tomorrow say “that’s too violent” on tonight’s episode ?? @WalkingDead_AMC @AMCTalkingDead #TheWalkingDead — Crystal Loves Comic Books ? (@NerdGirlCrystal) March 4, 2019

Stay Tuned

