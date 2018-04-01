‘The Walking Dead’ Announces The Final Four Walkers In Walker Madness

The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account has narrowed its “Walker Madness” event down to the final four.

The ongoing event urges fans to pick their favorite zombies from the series’ lifespan and “kill the rest.”

As voted by fans, the round 2 bracket has Winslow in the lead over the Well Walker, Walker Sophia and the Pet Walkers. Fans can continue to cast their votes to crown the winner of the ultimate Walker tournament.

Walker Madness round 2 is complete! Did your favorite Walker make it to the semi-final? #TWDxFearTWD pic.twitter.com/tg5CPXAqRB — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 30, 2018

The “Well Walker” appeared in season 2, corrupting the survivors’ water source on the Greene farm. That same season saw Carol’s young daughter, Sophia, go missing — only to later emerge from the Greene barn as a walker, who was then put down with a single shot fired by Rick.

The “Pet Walkers” were the zombified companions of Michonne, who were once her boyfriend, Mike, and friend Terry. Michonne later revealed she had a son with Mike, Andre Anthony, who perished when their camp was overrun. Mike was entrusted with Andre’s safety, but he was high on drugs — resulting in the young boy being devoured.

As punishment, Michonne severed the reanimated Mike and Terry’s jaws and limbs, rendering them incapable of biting or scratching. The then-loner used her walker “bodyguards” as camouflage to move freely amongst the dead.

“Winslow,” the metal-clad spiky walker, first appeared in season 7 as a form of gladiatorial combat used by junk yard residents the Scavengers. In a one-on-one battle with a trapped Rick, Winslow was defeated when Rick buried him with a garbage pile and decapitated him.

One notable walker not included in the tournament is the series’ first-ever naked walker, who made its first full-frontal appearance in episode 8×12, “The Key.”

The Walking Dead producer and special effects guru Greg Nicotero, responsible for conjuring the series’ shambling undead, recently expressed his hopes to one day explore a concept yet seen on the television show: frozen walkers.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.