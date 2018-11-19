‘The Walking Dead’: Where is Eugene Porter?

The Walking Dead fans are very concerned for Eugene Porter, and rightfully so.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×07 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Whisperers chased Eugene after he fell from a water tower towards the end of Episode 9×06. He wasn’t seen in Sunday night’s Episode 9×07, but mentioned by Rosita. Rosita claimed to have left Eugene in a barn and continued to run from the Whisperers, though she doesn’t understand the group as well as fans of the series do.

A recent interview with Josh McDermitt might have actually revealed a bit of his current situation, though the actor is consistently and impressively tightlipped when it comes to talking about spoilers.

“These guys have no idea what’s happening,” McDermitt told EW. “I mean, we see Eugene in the beginning of the episode and he’s very confident with these walkers, because he knows what they are and he knows how to deal with them. And then all of a sudden, by the end of the episode, they’ve evolved enough in his mind that they’re talking and he’s like, ‘What the f—, man?’ This is a man of science, but first, they have to survive. You know they can’t get away fast enough. These things are not that fast and yet they keep gaining on Rosita and Eugene.”

The time jump had finally allowed Eugene to be comfortable killing walkers with ease, which might work to his benefit when he returns in Episode 9×08. “Granted, he’s injured and he’s kind of slowing them up a bit, but they should still be able to get away and they’re just not able to,” McDermitt said. “Around every turn, every corner, they’re being cut off and this is freaking them out. It’s a type of threat that he’s never really experienced before. So, that’s kind of the scariest part of it, is not knowing what the heck is going on.”

While the Whisperers will become a threat as The Walking Dead moves forward, Eugene fans have plenty to look forward to outside of the latest villains.

“In terms of Eugene, he’s going to try to figure out exactly how to survive, how to get free from these walkers that are on his tail and hopefully, since he’s a man of science, figure out exactly how they are able to talk and how they’re able to move faster, and kind of figure out where they are and cut them off at every turn,” McDermitt said. “I mean, it’s a very scary threat that I don’t think we’ve seen before on the show, at least from the character’s point of view. It’s an exciting place to be because there’s so much unknown.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.