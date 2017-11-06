‘The Walking Dead’: Where Is Rick Going?

Before the latest episode of The Walking Dead came to an end, Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon’s conversation revealed the sheriff has a plan to go see someone by himself. It’s somebody Daryl is not exactly fond of but Rick insists he has to go alone.

So, where could Rick be going after his raid on the Savior outpost?

The most likely scenario seems to be Rick heading off to see Jadis and the Scavengers at their trash heap. The reasoning is unknown but Rick was spotted at the heap in the Season 8 trailer, seemingly taken prisoner by Jadis. The moment has yet to be fulfilled on the AMC series.

With an unspecified amount of time having passed between the Season 7 finale and Season 8 premiere, it’s possible Rick and Jadis made some sort of amends since the trash folks betrayed Alexandria. Perhaps, they saw the villainy of Negan and his willingness to kill a child with a baseball bat and elected to show loyalty to the good guys instead of the savages?

The alternative would be a meeting with Dwight, however, Daryl’s plural use of the word “a–hole” indicates there is more than one person who will be at the meeting. Unless Eugene is finally Team Rick and will be attending this exchange with Rick, it’s unlikely Rick will be venturing off to see Dwight right now.

If, for some reason, Daryl has a negative perspective of the Kingdom, Rick may be planning to pay a visit to the faction of his army which came under fire at the end of Sunday’s episode. Still, the return of series regular Pollyanna McIntosh and her Jadis character appears to be the most likely scenario.

Rick certainly is not off to have any sort of meeting with Negan as he did with the Governor years ago as diplomacy is clearly off the table at this point.

Either way, it’s a good thing Daryl is not going with Rick, because whoever Rick sees the little Dixon brother would probably just want to shoot on sight.

