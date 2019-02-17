With a new episode of The Walking Dead comes a great threat of a beloved character joining the ranks of Jesus, Carl, T-Dog, Andrea, Lori, Shane, Beth, and others who have a perished.

Episode 9×10 arrives with Alpha making her way to the Hilltop for the first time as the Whisperer War gets ready to explode. It is titled, “Omega.” The official synopsis for Omega reads, “A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.” Episode 9×10 is directed by David Boyd on a script from Channing Powell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×10…

Michonne- Safe. Mysteries are currently surrounding Michonne. What is her “X” scar? Why can’t she see Maggie? How did she save the Hilltop’s lives? She has now faced the Whisperers and will make her way back to Alexandria to inform her community, safely.

Negan- Safe. Negan’s jailbreak might be the most danger he faces in the entire season, now hanging out back in his prison cell, willingly.

Carol- Safe. Carol proved she is still quite strong despite being made vulnerable by a relationship and raising Henry as her son. Her relationships continue to be a driving factor as caring for others is what she does best but it will also keep her out of harm’s way, for now. Plus, she won’t be in Episode 9×10.

Daryl- Safe. Daryl seems to have ditched the solitary life and taken up a leadership role as a detective within the Whisperer case. Seeking answers from Lydia, Daryl will do whatever it takes to protect the people he cares about.

Siddiq- Danger. Given the One Doctor rule on The Walking Dead, both Siddiq and Enid will remain in danger until the show inevitably takes one from us. Plus, he has a baby on the way, and kids don’t really get to have two parents on this show.

Enid- Danger. See the first half of above.

Gabriel- Safe. Gabriel has remained quiet on The Walking Dead recently, ever since his frustrations lead to Negan’s escape. He probably will have a lot to say when he finds out his girlfriend is pregnant with another man’s baby, though.

Ezekiel- Danger. Fans of The Walking Dead comics know the Whisperers being nearby means Ezekiel is in danger. Plus, relationships on this show rarely end well, so he can’t be ruled safe at any point this season. This rumor doesn’t help.

Jerry- Safe. Jerry continues his happy-go-lucky nature and blossoming relationship with Nabila in surviving fashion. He’ll return to the show soon.

Tara- Danger. Being the leader at the Hilltop hasn’t kept anyone on the show (Gregory, Maggie, Jesus) so Tara filling this role might be the writing on the wall for a character who was introduced back in the Governor days.

Rosita- Safe. Rosita is injured but safely back at the Hilltop. Her comic book death has been set up but it’s not exactly on tonight’s schedule.

Eugene- Safe. Eugene will continue to harden and evolve as he has in recent years on The Walking Dead, with knowledge of Rosita’s pregnancy only pushing him further.

Aaron- Safe. Aaron stays quiet, like several other characters, and mourns the loss of Jesus safely at the Hilltop. Given that he is the only character on the show who looks like Rick from the comics, he’ll probably stick around to keep reminding everyone what could have been.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.