With a new episode of The Walking Dead arriving on the heels of an escape from the Whisperers, the threat to several characters is very real.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×13 is titled, “Chokepoint.” The official synopsis for Chokepoint reads, “Daryl’s daring rescue mission forces Alpha to unleash a group of her own to retrieve what belongs to her, even if the price is paid in blood. The Kingdom’s plans to reunite the communities is put in jeopardy.” The episode is directed by Liesl Tommy on a script from Eddie Guzelian and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 9×13…

Michonne- Safe. Mysteries are currently surrounding Michonne. What is her “X” scar? Why can’t she see Maggie? How did she save the Hilltop’s lives? She has now faced the Whisperers and made her way back to Alexandria to inform the community, so her story will continue to be key throughout Season Nine. Absent from Episode 9×13.

Negan- Safe. Negan returns to The Walking Dead on Sunday night after electing to head straight back to his jail cell. He might earn a few points from the locals for the choice but he probably won’t be leaving the cell or facing real danger any time soon. Absent from Episode 9×13.

Carol- Safe. After surviving a bizarre journey to find a projector bulb at a movie theater, Carol has once again proved to be one of the toughest survivors on this entire list. Her biggest concern, for now, is to make sure the Kingdom pulls off the Fair and gains some resources from it.

Daryl- Danger. Daryl put himself in a dangerous position when he rescued Henry and Lydia from the Whisperers. The idea of the series killing the popular character seems outlandish but the narrative certainly has him in a dangerous situation heading into a fight with Beta.

Alpha- Safe. Alpha’s logic has been on display and her savage ways keep her alive. With a loyal group ready to fight and follow her, Alpha’s story has only just begun and the war is beginning to intensify.

Siddiq- Danger. Given the One Doctor rule on The Walking Dead, both Siddiq and Enid will remain in danger until the show inevitably takes one from us. Plus, he has a baby on the way, and kids don’t really get to have two parents on this show.

Enid- Danger. See the first half of above. Plus, add both characters being in a relationship, and look at how relationships usually go on this show.

Gabriel- Safe. Gabriel has remained quiet on The Walking Dead recently but his love triangle of sorts with Rosita might not be resolved by a death but instead character decisions and interactions.

Ezekiel- Safe. Though Ezekiel’s comic book death is looming in terms of the TV show’s narrative, the King has his sights set on rebuilding the Kingdom into a prosperous community.

Jerry- Danger. This one is just a gut feeling given The Walking Dead‘s history. Everyone has fallen in love with Jerry, Jerry has fallen in love, and now he has a kid. It’s a perfect set up for a heartbreaking and infuriating loss late in the season.

Tara- Danger. Being the leader at the Hilltop hasn’t kept anyone on the show (Gregory, Maggie, Jesus) so leading a small group on across the roads will put her in a dangerous spot and threats grow larger and closer.

Rosita- Safe. Though pregnant and possibly facing the realization of her comic book death, there is no indication of Rosita facing danger within the show’s current narrative.

Eugene- Safe. Eugene will continue to harden and evolve as he has in recent years on The Walking Dead, with knowledge of Rosita’s pregnancy only pushing him further.

Aaron- Safe. Aaron’s storyremains quiet quiet in the wake ofRick Grimes leaving the Alexandria area. One-armed and ready to fight, Aaron remains safe for the time being, and continues to raise Gracie.

Alden- Safe. After narrowly escaping the Whisperer exchange at the Hilltop, Alden remains safely tucked away in his homeland.

Luke- Safe. Luke faces no known threats at the moment, having also survived the Whisperer exchange, so there is no reason to believe he will face danger in Episode 9×13.

Connie- Danger. Connie and Daryl are carrying out a very dangerous rescue mission, making her eligible for a shocking death just as some fans are growing attached to the character.

