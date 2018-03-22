‘The Walking Dead’: Who Is Georgie?

The Walking Dead threw fans for a loop during its Episode 8×12 on Sunday, introducing a unique new character to the AMC series.

During Maggie, Michonne, and Enid’s trip around the outskirts of the Hilltop, they encountered a van with two guards and a well-dressed woman. The woman revealed herself to be named Georgie, making her a character unique to The Walking Dead TV series but bearing a striking resemblance to a character from Robert Kirkman’s comic book series.

The character played by Jayne Atkinson presents The Walking Dead with an opportunity to grow beyond the confines of the Sanctuay, Hilltop, Alexandria, and Kingdom communities in a major way. “There hasn’t been a person like her,” Atkinson told ComicBook.com. “She’s not dirty. You can tell she’s very educated. She’s very unafraid. And there’s a strange sort of light and innocence to her. She’s not childlike in any way, but she’s just open and not afraid.”

One thing is for sure, though: Georgie and her bodyguards come from a community which is well-off. Like the early characters in Alexandria, Georgie hasn’t been exposed to the treachery of the apocalypse as Rick Grimes and company have.

“Wherever she’s from and however things happened, she has not been touched physically in the way that everyone else has,” Atkinson said. “So I wouldn’t say psychologically she hasn’t, but, however, she has come out of this more than just surviving.”

While Atkinson has plenty of reason to believe her character is the television version of the comic book’s Pamela Milton character, showruner Scott Gimple offered her no insight regarding Georgie before or after Sunday’s episode. “You know, they keep everything very close to the chest. Scott keeps everything close to the chest,” Atkinson said. “And so basically when I spoke with him, he gave me a quiet overview of the kind of person she was, but no back story, no front story. But he gave me enough to create, I think, a very dynamic and interesting person. And of course the way it was written.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.