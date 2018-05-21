‘The Walking Dead’ Launches Female-Inspired Wine Collection

The Walking Dead is getting its own bottles of wine based on Carol, Michonne, and Maggie as AMC teams up with winemaker Lot18.

Each bottle of The Walking Dead‘s female-inspired wine will include a specially designed label, making it the perfect beverage anytime.

These collectable bottles can be ordered exclusively at Lot18’s official site, while supplies last. For the new bottles, Lot18 teamed up with legendary artist Brian Rood, whose work can be seen within global franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Marvel films and AMC’s The Walking Dead, to design the new labels. The individually selected wines were carefully crafted by the team at Lot18 to highlight the strong female leads from the show.

The Walking Dead female-inspired wine collection will include the following bottles of The Walking Dead-character wine…

Carol

Michonne

“Vibrant and gutsy, yet controlled, this Spanish Tempranillo is as badass as the katana-wielding Michonne. And like her weapon of choice, it will slice you to your very core with its focused acidity and pure, concentrated flavors of cherry and plum. Despite the driven, dominating fruit shown on the palate, however, the finish is warm, charming and pleasant, easily inviting you back for another sip. Trust your gut and take it – you’ll be forever loyal.”

Maggie

“As a farmer’s daughter, Maggie would have appreciated the care and dedication that went into growing the grapes for this expressive red blend of 60% Petite Sirah and 40% Zinfandel. Featuring bold blackberry and blueberry flavors and medium-firm tannins on the finish, this wine is a true crowd-pleaser – robust, dependable and easy to love, much like Maggie herself. Raise a glass of this memorable red to the idea of finding true love, even amid a zombie apocalypse.”