The Walking Dead: World Beyond Has Something Fans Have Never Seen Before

Upcoming Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond has something “the fans have never seen before,” teases star Annet Mahendru, who reveals new details behind her role as Huck in the new series focused on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Mahendru’s Huck is a Marine-turned-university campus security guard at the Nebraska-based civilization at the center of World Beyond, left behind when teens Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) venture into an outside world overrun by the flesh-eating undead — nicknamed “empties,” a term borrowed from the comic books — on an important quest.

“It is a generation apocalypse show so it’s about the kids that grew up not knowing the real world around them,” Mahendru told MEA WorldWide. “They are behind walls and are on a university campus. These kids want to go out and see what is left of the world. They have been very sheltered. The kids will venture out into the world together and they will see what is left and the work that has to be done.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike Huck, who pairs off with Felix (Nico Tortorella), the sheltered group of kids haven’t seen the world’s dangers despite World Beyond taking place ten years into the apocalypse.

“She used to be a Marine and was in the sniper unit and now she is a campus security guard,” Mahendru said. “She is highly trained and doesn’t take life too seriously and she really wants to bring the world back to what it was at any cost. She has been out there, she has seen it all and she was in the Marines when it all went down and she protected whoever she could and had to find her own way.”

Because World Beyond is younger-focused, the show is “like seeing and experiencing something for the first time.”

“Like your first love, your first heartbreak… so everything is basically shot from that lens. Also the first time you have an encounter with an empty, what is that like?” Mahendru said before teasing a fiery action sequence glimpsed in the series’ trailer. “Their first big fight is a huge deal. We get to a center called the blaze of glory and everything is on fire and it draws all the empties, it’s like World War III, so that was very exciting to shoot and something the fans have never seen before.”

It was previously learned The Walking Dead: World Beyond will run for just two seasons. Its series premiere airs Sunday, April 12, following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.

For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.