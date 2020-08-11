The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Premiere Trailer Released

The Walking Dead: World Beyond has released a new trailer for its October 4 series premiere. The second spinoff and third series overall set in the Walking Dead universe will air its series premiere following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead and will subsequently drop new episodes after Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 episodes in the weeks which follow. The series begins in Nebraska before following a group of characters on a mission across the country, venturing out of the safety of their community for the first time. It is largely expected to tie into the disappearance of Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead.

“It’s brand new characters, obviously. It’s like we’ve never seen characters like this before,” The Walking Dead: World Beyond showrunner Matt Negrete tells ComicBook.com in the video above. “And it’s a young perspective, it’s a fresh perspective. But people can also just jump right on because we’re starting a fresh story. But at the same time, we’re building on things that the other shows have done before. We’re introducing a new world that involves this mythology, that involves these people that are known by this symbol that has three rings on it. And you know, we saw Rick leave The Walking Dead season nine in a helicopter that had this symbol on it. And we’re gonna be seeing a lot more of these helicopter. So it’s tied in this part of this bigger world that we’ve seen on all the shows, but at the same time, it’s fresh, it’s different and it stands on its own. So I’m so excited.”

Check out the new trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond in the official tweet below!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond brought in some major names to direct episodes of the spinoff series. For example, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed the series premiere.

“It’s like Jordan’s got this big personality and this great energy and he’s just like this whirlwind,” Negrete said. “But we’ve got like a great assortment of directors coming up on Michael Cudlitz. I definitely wanna give a shout out too. He’s amazing, he’s such a good, good person. And he’s the full package. Magnus Martens directed a couple of episodes for us. He did our finale, which is a big episode for us.”

“I could go down the whole list. We had a couple of a Dan Liu who is a veteran. He was an editor on Walking Dead and he started a bunch of episodes with us sure as well. It’s expanding the family, but also keeping it within the family at the same time. We’re just getting bigger, but we’re still keeping it part of this like universe that thing that’s going on.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond starts its first season at 10pm ET on October 4.