The Walking Dead: World Beyond Exclusive Sneak Peek Released

TWD Universe expands in an exclusive look at The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the new series premiering on AMC Sunday, April 12, following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. Set a decade post-outbreak, World Beyond follows two sisters and two friends belonging to the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse. Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) will embark on an important and dangerous quest taking them out into a world filled with dangers, both living and undead, including flesh-eating corpses nicknamed “empties.” Some will become heroes, some will become villains, but all will find the truths they seek in this two-season limited event series.

The ten-episode first season also introduces Felix (Nico Tortortella), described by Tortorella as “kind of the dad in charge,” and Huck (Annet Mahendru), a Marine-turned-campus security guard who has seen it all, unlike the sheltered teens who must leave behind their place of safety and comfort. Viewers will soon meet Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), the pragmatic leader of a formidable society based in Nebraska.

Co-created by TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, former five-season showrunner on The Walking Dead, and Matt Negrete, a veteran writer on the mothership series who serves as showrunner on World Beyond, this third series in TWD Universe is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Bockrath, and franchise creator Robert Kirkman.

World Beyond further expands the mythology behind the mysterious CRM organization, the shadowy group responsible for the six-year disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Represented by a three-circle symbol, CRM links all three shows with appearances in The Walking Dead and companion series Fear the Walking Dead.

“You see opportunities to tie things between the shows and within the universe. You also are like, ‘Whoa, look out, they’re doing this on the other show, so you might want to back off of that,’” Gimple previously told ComicBook.com of shepherding the franchise, expanding first with World Beyond before Lincoln’s Rick returns in the first Walking Dead feature film. “You’re also looking for differentiation, and telling really different stories, and the shows take different types of chances, and I think it allows for a varied universe.”

“I think that if somebody watches the other Walking Dead shows and expect it to be exactly like The Walking Dead, that’s not going to happen,” Gimple added. “The Walking Dead is The Walking Dead. They’re the anchor and the other shows provide different things, different stories, different perspectives.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c on AMC. The series premiere is part of more than 40 weeks of all-new Walking Dead Universe content airing throughout 2020.

