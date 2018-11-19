‘The Walking Dead’: Is “X” Why Michonne is Afraid of Maggie?

The Walking Dead‘s latest mystery surrounds “X” scars on Michonne and Daryl’s backs but it could be tied to another question surrounding Maggie and Michonne’s relationship.

Somewhere in the six years which have passed since Rick Grimes disappeared, Michonne and Daryl were brutally scarred with markings of an “X” on their backs. Also along the way, Michonne and Maggie had an intense falling out which caused them to be off of speaking terms, so much so that Michonne was unaware of Maggie’s permanent exit from the Hilltop. Finally, Daryl Dixon has decided to live in isolation, which might be related to the entire situation.

While the mystery of the “X” marks will play out in the back half of Season Nine, these and comments from director Michael Cudlitz are the only information fans have, so far. “The audience is going to want to know what that’s about,” Cudlitz told Insider. “They’re going to find out what that’s about, but that is something that connects them all, even though they’re all separated right now, we’re going to find out why.”

One immediate thought is that Maggie is the reason for Daryl and Michonne’s scars. However, this seems highly unlikely, as there is little which could happen between the tightly knit family of survivors which would force any one of them to physically harm enough.

With this being ruled out, it’s possible Maggie, Daryl, and Michonne encountered another group during the time jump. In this unseen-by-audiences period, a new group could have been menacing the survivors from Alexandria and Hilltop. Given their opposing views on how to handle threats, Michonne may have stood for Rick’s beliefs in keeping enemies alive and punishing them later. Meanwhile, Maggie would have wanted to kill an enemy who attempted or threatened to kill her or her people. If Michonne’s method prevailed and this group cost the Hilltop or Alexandria survivors, it would be enough to keep Michonne and Maggie from speaking to one another.

Furthermore, with Michonne and Maggie having children of similar ages in Hershel, Judith, and RJ, if a new group came along and messed with either of their kids as a result of Michonne’s Rick-influenced mercy, the relationship might have gotten ugly. However, it would explain why Michonne is being tremendously thorough in screening Magna and Luke’s group of newcomers.

As for how the scars became specific “X” marks, it is unclear. No group known to the series has used a specific letter to brand themselves besides the Wolves back in Season Six, as they had “W” marks on their foreheads. This story is unique to the TV series and will play out in very dark fashion in the back half of Season Nine.

However, it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that something occurred during the time jump involving Daryl and Michonne which lead one to live in isolation and the other to avoid Maggie before she completely hightailed it out of town.

