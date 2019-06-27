Third Walking Dead Series Now Seeking Extras Ahead of July Shoot

AMC’s third Walking Dead series is seeking local extras to play “various characters throughout the series” when filming gets underway in Richmond, Virginia in July. The shoot is expected to wrap in November.

Kendall Cooper Casting agency is now accepting extra submissions from background actors of all ethnicities, ages, genders, and types, but actors with a background in movement or dance — as well as open availability and a full schedule — are preferred.

The open call will run Saturday, June 29 from 12 p.m. — 3 p.m. Actors are encouraged to apply via email, at RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com, with the subject line “WALKING DEAD.” For more submission requirements, visit the listing on the official Kendall Cooper Casting page.

This untitled second Walking Dead spinoff is the first series in the franchise to shoot in Virginia and promises to be “completely different” than The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

“We’re trying to open up these new worlds of The Walking Dead to show different corners, different tones, different aspects,” series co-creator and Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple said in a recent interview. “Hopefully they compliment one another.”

Gimple co-created the coming series with TWD vet Matt Negrete, who acts as showrunner. This series will center around two young female protagonists as it explores the first generation raised after the fall of civilization.

Gimple said this spinoff will show audiences an “unseen pocket” of TWD Universe “steeped in a new mythology,” and will mark a Decade of the Dead as the mothership series celebrates its tenth anniversary.

“Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD‘s long history — I’m thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we’ve seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world,” Gimple said when announcing the series.

During his time on TWD, Negrete penned such episodes as 616, “Last Day on Earth” — the first appearance of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), written with Gimple — 716, “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” which marked the death of Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), and Season 8 finale “Wrath,” written alongside Gimple and Angela Kang, who succeeded Gimple as showrunner starting with Season 9.

AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett previously said the newest Walking Dead series will expand the TWD Universe “in new and exciting ways for our fans,” adding only it would continue to highlight “very strong female characters” and women who are “complicated.”

The third Walking Dead series premieres on AMC sometime in 2020.