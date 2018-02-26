Chandler Riggs Writes Heartfelt Thank You to ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans

The Walking Dead aired a (literally) gut-wrenching episode last night, in which we saw Rick Grimes suffer his most brutal loss to date: his son Carl. Now that Carl is gone, Walking Dead fans are buzzing about the massive game-changing event – but the most important voice in that discussion is no doubt Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs:

my final episode of the walking dead airs tonight. i’ll be on talking dead afterwards to elaborate on how much the cast, the crew, and the show as a whole meant to me. i hope i’ll see you there. — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) February 25, 2018



lastly- none of us could have done this without you. it was always for the fans, and it always will be. so thank you for giving me this chance to let me pursue my dream and continue to make you angry, sad, happy, and everything in between. i won’t let you down. — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) February 26, 2018



There’s some sly wit in Riggs’ statement that he looks forward to continuing to make viewers “angry sad, happy,” as his time on The Walking Dead was marked by a range of pop-star-level love and adoration as a young heartthrob, to incessant agitation from haters, throughout his entire run on the show.

Riggs is already looking at the next phase of his career, as well as attending college, so it’s not like his life is about to get less awesome. The actor has already admitted that there are certain elements of being in the show that he’s not going to miss, and having basically grown up onscreen in front of the world, that’s understandable. We wish him the best.

As for The Walking Dead: the fallout from Carl’s death is still playing out in The Walking Dead fandom, with some fans genuinely shook from the event. How this change will redefine the show (especially with how different it is from the comics) remains to be seen. Some fans already think that Rick is next up on the chopping block, as his story arc seems to have dwindling substance left.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.