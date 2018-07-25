Former ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Writes Thoughtful Letter to Hero Andrew Lincoln

More than just being a compelling performer, The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln clearly had a heavy emotional impact on many of his co-stars, including Andrew Nichols. The actor debuted in the fifth season of the series and, while he might not have been featured as regularly on the show as other performers, still had some touching thoughts about the time he shared with Lincoln. Following the confirmation that Lincoln would be leaving the show in the upcoming season, Nichols took to Twitter to share a lengthy message to his former co-star.

Andrew Lincoln – My Hero pic.twitter.com/OaG7H4IvH0 — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) July 24, 2018

Nichols’ character Spencer might not have always seen eye-to-eye with Lincoln’s Rick, yet the behind-the-scenes anecdotes and experiences of the actor’s letter prove how powerful a bond the performers shared.

“My humble time in Alexandria spanned just two years, but in that time I found a hero. Andy became the example that I have since tried to model myself after. As a man. As an actor. As a friend. And hopefully someday soon, as a husband and father,” Nichols wrote.

Lincoln was the main cast member of the series from the first episode, yet Nichols noted how the actor’s integral role in the drama never impacted how he treated others.

“From Andy, I saw selflessness. I saw grace. I saw kindness. I saw a man lift his fellow actors up when they were struggling. I saw him give other actors the spotlight when he could have easily kept it for himself,” Nichols recalled. “It can be 105 degrees in Atlanta and wet and slimy with humidity. Andy is often covered in blood and mud and zombie guts. He is often asked to perform heavy heavy emotion. This is a world where the stakes are always life and death. And I never once saw Andy lose sight of those stakes. And if anyone else ever briefly got distracted, Andy was always over there crouching in the grass, reminding us what was important.”

One of the major reasons for Lincoln leaving the show is that, after playing the character for nearly a decade, he hopes to spend more time with his family, a decision which Nichols encouraged.

“Well Andy, I want your kids to know that they have the most impressive man for a father,” Nichols praised. “They will grow up to be strong, compassionate, loyal, upstanding humans just like their dad. And they will be proud to know that their dad gave us Rick Grimes.”

Season Nine of The Walking Dead debuts on October 7th.

