‘Walking Dead’ Composer to Score ‘Child’s Play’ Remake

Longtime Walking Dead composer Bear McCreary will score the Child’s Play reboot starring Mark Hamill as the buddy-turned-killer doll who terrorizes a young boy (Gabriel Bateman) and his mother (Aubrey Plaza).

“Chucky haunted my dreams when I was a kid, ever since his devilish little face peered out at me from a torn VHS cover at my local video store,” McCreary said in a statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now, thirty years later, I have a remarkable opportunity to contribute to his musical legacy. Inspired by Chucky’s toy-store origins, I’ve assembled a ‘toy orchestra,’ of toy pianos, hurdy gurdies, accordions, plastic guitars, and otamatones, that will be featured prominently in the score. I hope that these creepy, unique tones will help terrify the next generation of Child’s Play fans!”

Chucky has a new best friend. The award-winning composer of #TheWalkingDead and #GodofWar, @BearMcCreary is the official composer of Child’s Play! Catch this sneak peek of the terrifying score, and don’t miss #ChildsPlayMovie in theaters June 21st. 🔪 pic.twitter.com/qWVhIWcbku — Child’s Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 10, 2019

McCreary, who has provided the chilling Walking Dead score since its inaugural season in 2010, previously won an ASCAP award for his work on the series and was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Main Title Theme Music for his work on Da Vinci’s Demons.

In addition to scoring television’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Black Sails, McCreary’s filmography includes Happy Death Day and the coming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd’s Hell Fest.

“Buckle up. I love it so much. To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven’t seen our film, just the trailer, but it’s a real throwback horror movie,” Plaza previously told THR.

“It’s almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn’t feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie. If you remember the original Child’s Play, it was a drama! It wasn’t that funny. As the franchise went on, it became something else. The remake really captures the original.”

Child’s Play opens June 21.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!