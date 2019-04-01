Viewers Are Accusing ‘The Walking Dead’ Of Ripping Off ‘Game Of Thrones’ With White Walkers

Heads up, minor spoilers for The Walking Dead up ahead — proceed with caution if you have yet to watch tonight’s episode. In tonight’s season finale of The Walking Dead, the show finally introduced winter and the subsequently frozen zombies that come with the scenario. As expected, fans instantly started comparing The Walking Dead‘s frozen walkers to the White Walkers found on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus previously teased the “explosive” finale, saying it’s something fans have never seen before.

“I will say visually the last episode is nothing like you’ve ever seen on The Walking Dead before,” Reedus told EW. “It’s completely different. It was so fun to shoot. It’s a different look, 1000%, in the end. It’s a huge, visually explosive episode that’s going to be visually stunning.”

Do you think the frozen walkers on The Walking Dead were blatant ripoffs? Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the situation…

The Walking Dead will be back for its tenth season later this Fall while Game of Thrones’ final season debuts April 14th on HBO.

The walkers from #TheWalkingDead look like the white walkers from Game of Thrones ? pic.twitter.com/bsWeBRffom — Giulia (@xo_giuliaa) April 1, 2019

Is @TheWalkingDead having a @GameOfThrones crossover?



There sure are a lot of white-walkers @AMCTalkingDead — Devyn Payne (@DAKPayne7) April 1, 2019

Last week was The Red Wedding… I mean The Red Fair, this week Winter arrived and with it the White Walkers. #TheWalkingDead going where no show (with the exception of #GOT) has gone before! #TWD — Bill Hart  (@bhart62) April 1, 2019

Starting to really think @WalkingDead_AMC is fully preparing us for @GameOfThrones with the snowy zombie a.k.a. #WhiteWalkers — The Mayor of Elkins (@IHateCodyKerns) April 1, 2019

The white walkers have arrived at Winterfell I mean #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/R3YW7CKO2i — Pokémon Trainer Alice (@Sakura__002) April 1, 2019

So we have White Walkers from #GameofThrones in #TheWalkingDead now? — Nick Bustin (@NickBustin) April 1, 2019

I think #TWD is going overboard on this winter storm. The group is fixing to either find White Walkers or The Thing. pic.twitter.com/qxT2qgEGIs — TheAngryBowler (@JHensley55) April 1, 2019

Am I watching @WalkingDead_AMC or Game Of Thrones????!!! Because all I’m seeing is a bunch of White Walkers!!!! ?#TWD⁠ ⁠ #TWDFinale @WalkingDead_AMC — Marlen (@MarlenFridman81) April 1, 2019

I thought we were going to see the White Walkers in the #GameofThrones season premiere on April 14…#thewalkingdead #twd #GOT pic.twitter.com/c39WGV56c3 — Ashley Hill (@Ashley_MHill) April 1, 2019

