‘The Walking Dead’s Katelyn Nacon Thanks Fans of the Show

Saying goodbye to characters on beloved TV shows is a difficult thing to do, which is why last Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead was especially hard for the fans of the series. The infamous “pike” scene from the comics came to life in the new episode, claiming the lives of several characters in the process, but maybe not the ones that people were expecting. Enid, Tara, Henry, and a few other characters lost their lives at the hands of Alpha and The Whisperers in the tragic scene, and one now-departed Walking Dead star has taken to social media to thank the fans for their support over the years.

Katelyn Nacon, who played Enid on the series since Season 5, tweeted a touching message to The Walking Dead fans on Friday afternoon, while also teasing some exciting news for her future.

“I want to thank the cast, crew and especially the fans of The Walking Dead,” Nacon wrote. “This has been an amazing opportunity that I will always remember. Stay tuned for what comes next. I start filming on a new project as soon as I get back to the states.”

I want to thank the cast, crew and especially the fans of The Walking Dead. This has been an amazing opportunity that I will always remember. Stay tuned for what comes next. I start filming on a new project as soon as I get back to the states. #TWD — Katelyn Nacon (@katelynnacon) March 29, 2019

Nacon made her first appearance on the series back in March of 2015, during the episode “Remember,” which was the 12th episode of Season 5. In the four years since, Nacon was credited in a total of 50 episodes of the series, with this Sunday’s Season 9 finale as the last one.

Enid’s role on the series was long tied to Carl Grimes’, and the duo developed a fan-favorite love story over the years. However, once Carl was killed back in Season 8, Enid’s story was able to move in a different direction.

Enid was the second-longest-tenured Walking Dead character to die on the pikes last Sunday. The first was Alanna Masterson’s Tara, who had appeared in 87 episodes of the series since her arrival in 2013.

Were you sad to see the Enid and Tara killed off of The Walking Dead last week? Will any other characters make their exit before the season ends on Sunday night? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Walking Dead‘s Season 9 finale will air on Sunday night at 9 pm ET on AMC.

