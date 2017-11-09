‘The Walking Dead’: Mysterious Figure Spotted in Background of Sunday’s Pivotal Scene

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

On Sunday night, The Walking Dead shocked audiences by revealing that Morales, who has been gone since the fifth episode of the series, is now working for Negan and the Saviors. The man travelled with Rick in the early days, but took his family to Alabama when the rest of the group went to the CDC.

The new episode ended with Morales holding Rick and gunpoint, saying that he’s called the Saviors to come and take Rick away. If you were able to get over the surprise of seeing Morales back on the show, and looked a little closer at the scene in which he appeared, you may have noticed a mysterious figure in the background of the shot.

One Reddit user was able to grab a screen shot of the scene and, as you can see, there’s definitely another person there. It could be a cameraman, as the user points out, but there are actually other possibilities here.

Let’s break it down:

Daryl

Let’s not forget, while Rick has been chatting with Morales, Daryl has been clearing out some of the other rooms in the compound.

Knowing Daryl, and his willingness to protect Rick at all costs, it’s safe to assume that he isn’t far behind. Daryl is also a trained tracker, so he could probably sneak up on Morales without too much noise.

It’s also worth noting that the figure in the background looks a bit like Daryl, in terms of his style.

Rick will only escape the situation he’s in if Daryl comes to intervene, or if he can talk some sense into Morales. With that in mind, Daryl is probably the man seen in the shot.

Saviors

While Daryl is the likely candidate, there’s also the possibility that the figure belongs to one of the Saviors.

Rick and Daryl killed just about everyone they came across in the compound. However, there’s a chance that they could have just missed one or two rooms.

Let’s also remember that Morales told Rick that he called the Saviors, and that they’re “on their way.” Depending on how close they were when he jumped on the radio, someone could already be in the room.

While this isn’t all that likely, it would be big trouble for Rick.

Cameraman

While the figure could definitely be a part of the show, there’s also a good chance that this was just an error.

Working with mirrors can be difficult. It’s hard to find every single angle where someone is seen in the background or spotted in a reflection, especially when you’re working with casts as big as the one featured in The Walking Dead.

Unfortunately, we won’t know the true identity of this figure until next week, when we get the chance to see how the entire scene with Morales plays out.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.