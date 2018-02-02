‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Reveals the Name for Daryl’s Crossbow

Daryl’s crossbow has a first name, it’s not what you’d expect!

TV and movie characters have often taken to naming their iconic weapons or vehicles, and The Walking Dead‘s fan-favorite zombie slayer Daryl Dixon is no exception. Unofficially, Daryl’s beloved crossbow is named Mary Anne.

On the Walker Stalker Cruise this past weekend, Norman Reedus was on stage with Robert Kirkman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan answering fan questions. Someone in the crowd down below was dying to know if Reedus had a name for Daryl’s crossbow.

Despite the fact that both Norman and Daryl can be perceived as tough guys, his answer was very sentimental, causing a cheer from the crowd.

“Well, secretly I call it Mary Anne, because that’s my mom’s name,” Reedus admitted to everyone in attendance. If every Walking Dead fan wasn’t already in love with Daryl Dixon, that about sealed the deal.

You can check out the video of Reedus answering the question below!

Daryl has had Mary Anne by his side since the very first season of The Walking Dead. However, in Kirkman’s comics, a very different character wielded the deadly weapon.

Dwight, who’s played by Austin Amelio on the show, was the comic character who was known for his skills with a crossbow. He carried one with him pretty much everywhere he went. So, while fans got upset to see Dwight holding Daryl’s crossbow back in Season 7, it was actually a clever nod to the comic roots of the character.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.