‘The Walking Dead’ Ratings Rise on Sunday Night

“We shall lose not one on this day!” Who knew King Ezekiel was actually talking about The Walking Dead‘s ratings on Sunday night?

With an episode focused on the mighty king this week, The Walking Dead finally rose in the TV ratings, the first time it’s done so all season. “Some Guy” managed to haul in 8.69 million viewers on the night, earning a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49. These numbers were both slight increases from the previous week where is scored a 3.8 rating, and had just 8.52 million viewers.

The season has been a bit of a struggle for The Walking Dead, beginning with October’s premiere. The debut episode of Season 8 was the show’s lowest rated premiere episode since Season 3, grabbing 11.44 million viewers. The ratings then declined in three consecutive weeks.

Despite the struggles, the AMC series has still dominated Sunday nights. The next highest-rated cable series on the night was Talking Dead, The Walking Dead‘s after-show. Chris Hardwick’s series had 3.1 million folks tuning in, earning a 1.3 rating in the demographic.

Hopefully, as Season 8 continues, The Walking Dead can find a way to continue rising in the ratings, even if it just is a little at a time.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.