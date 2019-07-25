The Walking Dead Reveals First Look at New Season 10 Villain

After taking over as the antagonistic focus of The Walking Dead in the back half of Season 9, The Whisperers are now controlling much of the story of AMC’s zombie drama heading into its 10th installment. The actions of Alpha and Beta have dictated much of the show for the last year, and now they’re getting another terrifying villain to add to their ranks. Gamma, played by Thora Birch, looks like a force to be reckoned with.

During The Walking Dead‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this past Saturday, it was announced that Birch had joined the cast of Season 10 and would play a new Whisperer named Gamma, the group’s third in command behind Alpha and Beta. There weren’t many details about her character revealed, other than the fact that she’s “fiercely protective” of Alpha. Gamma won’t be making her debut on the show until this fall, but AMC has just unveiled the first look at the new character in a couple of photos.

There are actually a few new characters coming to The Walking Dead this year. Both Gamma and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) are brand new characters that didn’t appear in Robert Kirkman’s comics. Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed to EW that comic character Dante would also be arriving this year, but his role would be a little different on the show.

“We’ll be meeting the character Dante from the comics. He is this roguish, fast-talking, sometimes charming, sometimes annoying guy who can sometimes put his foot in his mouth, but is an interesting presence in the comics,” Kang said. “He’s actually a love interest of Maggie [in the books]. But in our world, the context is a little different, and he will play an important role in the story in Alexandria. So we’re excited about that.”

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.