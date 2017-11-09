Five Predictions for ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere

It’s here! After months and months of waiting, The Walking Dead is finally ready to return to Sunday nights.

The Season 8 premiere, and 100th episode of AMC‘s zombie series is kicking off the All Out War storyline. As comic fans know, this is the long and gruesome war between Rick and Negan that would end up carving the path for the future of the series.

So, what can we expect from the premiere tonight? Violence? Action? Tigers?! BABIES??!

Seriously, a lot could happen in this episode. It’s gonna be big.

Let’s dive into our five best predictions for the Season 8 premiere:

Dwight Shares Secrets

Dwight has chosen to align himself with Rick, which we all believe is the correct decision. Now that the war is on, he’s going to have to deliver.

Negan has outposts all around, and hundreds of men in total. Rick is going to need some way to defeat him. Dwight can get that info.

In tonight’s premiere, look for the spy to set up Rick with info on the different outposts, kind of like the satellite station, and maybe even an easy route into Sanctuary.

Shiva Attacks

Shiva absolutely destroyed the Saviors in last season’s finale, and people are going to expect the same this time around.

Could Ezekiel go to war without his ferocious feline?

Look for the King to take his pet into the first battle at Sanctuary. He might not use her right away, but he’ll want to have her standby in case things start to get out of hand.

Michonne Has a Baby

Yes, this sounds ridiculous, but it’s definitely a possibilty.

Remember the Old Man Rick look from the season trailer? This is either a dream sequence, or a vision of the future that shows Rick in a couple of years. If this is the future, Rick may be a father of three.

Rick and Michonne are definitely endgame on The Walking Dead, so be ready for that future sequence to show a little Richonne running around Alexandria.

Gregory Sides with Negan

In the comics, Gregory ends up taking Negan’s side, making a deal to give up Rick and put himself in a position of power.

The TV version of Gregory has already shown that he’s not going to play by the rules. He isn’t exactly a man of honor.

Negan wants any advantage he can get, and having the Hilltop leader on his side will surely be an idea he’s on board with.

Gabriel Dies

People are going to die in this war, that’s a guarantee, so it’s just a matter of figuring out who it’s going to be.

Gabriel is a likely candidate here.

His story isn’t exactly vital to the plot of the show, his character flaw has already been solved, and he’s just not really necessary anymore. Sure, the guy is fun to have on the show, but that’s about it. Killing Gabriel could help propel the war forward, and get fans more invested.