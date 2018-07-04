Yvette Nicole Brown Replacing Chris Hardwick as ‘The Walking Dead’ Comic-Con Panel Moderator

Yvette Nicole Brown will replace Chris Hardwick as the moderator of The Walking Dead‘s Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Brown, who has made several appearances on AMC’s Talking Dead recap show which follows new episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will be making her Comic-Con moderator debut on July 20th. She will be present for both Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead‘s panels which have historically taken place early in the day on Comic-Con’s Friday schedule.

Hardwick was dropped from the panel when his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra accused him of sexual abuse during their relationship from years ago. Hardwick has since denied the allegations and elected to “step aside” from the moderating duties, as well as his Talking Dead gig, while AMC and other parties investigate. He is also being replaced for BBC’s Doctor Who panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Walking Dead‘s panel will offer the first look at the show’s ninth season, which is expected to be Andrew Lincoln’s final as the show’s main protagonist Rick Grimes. It will be the first panel which Angela Kang attends as the showrunner, having stepped into the role with the upcoming season. Jon Bernthal, who will return to the AMC series briefly as Shane Walsh, is also expected to appear at the panel which might be a celebration of sorts centered around Lincoln’s time with the series.

Also expected to attend are Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Norman Reedus as well as Fear the Walking Dead‘s Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and Lennie James. Executive producers of both shows Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and Robert Kirkman will also be in attendance.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 19th through July 22nd at the San Diego Convention Center.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

