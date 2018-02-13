Watch Alanna Masterson & Tom Payne’s Walker Stalker Cruise Panel

The Walking Dead stars’ Tom Payne and Alanna Masterson‘s full Walker Stalker Cruise panel has been released online by Skybound.

The actors started the panel by talking about how they began down a path toward an acting career.

“I started acting because I was really dramatic and my mom didn’t know what to do with me. I could throw an epic tantrum, still can. She was like, ‘well let’s give you an outlet,’ and all my older brothers are actors…So, I started doing The Young and the Restless when I was seven.”

“I don’t believe anyone who says, ‘When I was six, I knew I was gonna be an actor,’” Payne said. Masterson pointed out she had literally just said she was acting at the age of seven. “My argument with that is, you don’t have any idea what the concept is,” Payne argued.

Masterson joined The Walking Dead in its fourth season and continues her role on the show as Tara Chambler through its eighth. Payne came later, first appearing as Paul “Jesus” Rovia in Episode 6×10, where his character was chased by Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

A fan in the crowd asked the two actors to share an embarrassing story about themselves and for Masterson, it came from a moment when she met a former United States president.

“I was at the White House with Norman,” Masterson said. “We were in line to meet the president cause Norman’s famous so I just tagged along.” They debated on whether or not they would say anything to President Obama. “President Obama’s standing there with his hand out, really jovial, and I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up, man?’ And then I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I just said what’s up man to the President. He’s gonna have secret service arrest me!’ And he just goes, ‘What’s up, man?’”

