Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Premiere Opening Minutes Released Online

AMC has released the opening minutes of its Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere, which sees Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) come to the rescue of series newcomers Dylan (Cooper Dodson) and Max (Ethan Suess).

Alicia and company — Morgan (Lennie James), Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Althea (Maggie Grace), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) — now act as traveling do-gooders as they seek redemption over past deeds.

“They’re going to find themselves in this mysterious environment which they’ve gone to in order to help people, but they’re going to realize there’s a lot of obstacles to doing that, and the people they encounter will have different reasons why they are difficult to help,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW.

Another franchise newcomer, Karen David’s Grace, is “wrestling with some things she did in her past as well,” Goldberg said. “There’s going to be an interesting dynamic at play with both Morgan and Alicia and how their stories coalesce with Grace’s.”

Dylan and Max, with friend Annie (Bailey Gavulic), will enter in the Season 5 premiere during a tumultuous time for the group, plagued by problems of their own.

“There’s also a group of kids that our characters will come across in the premiere played by some great young actors: Bailey Gavulic, Ethan Seuss, and Cooper Dodson, brother of Major Dodson of Walking Dead fame. We like to keep it in the family,” Goldberg said.

“We’ll see that those kids have their own difficulties and are also wrestling with some things that have happened to them. We also have Matt Frewer joining the show, a fantastic actor. We don’t want to say too much about the character he’s playing, but we’re excited about it.”

Returning to the Walking Dead Universe this season are the formerly unaccounted for Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) and Dwight (Austin Amelio).