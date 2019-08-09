Were Daryl And Rick Sending Hidden Messages During The Walking Dead?

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 4 follow.

With Negan’s arrival at Alexandria came a silenced and humbled Daryl Dixon. The torture and breaking down of the little Dixon brother resulted in the character coming home only to remain completely silent and head out once again with the Saviors. It prompted a lot of fans to suspect Negan of cutting out Daryl’s tongue.

Surely, Daryl’s tongue is fine. However, he may have said more than we know during the episode.

A new and popular theory claims that Daryl Dixon may have been speaking to Rick Grimes in morse code. They cite Daryl’s rapid blinking upon arrival as a form of communication, sending messages to Rick, who was responding by tapping the Lucille bat, which Negan asked him to hold on, on the ground.

The idea sounds extremely farfetched — at first.

Then, you remember what was on the wall in Rick’s Alexandria home. One of the earliest shots of Rick walking through his house in the episode showed a sign for “American Morse Code.” In fact, it was pretty clearly placed in the shot and stood out to many viewers at first glance.

Now, not only does the question of whether or not this speculation is accurate remains, but also what the message is which Daryl could have been sending to Rick. Daryl is pretty clearly held up at the Sanctuary and Rick is showing no signs of wanting to take on the group of savages. He even told Michonne he had no interest in fighting but only behaving under Negan’s law. Unless, of course, he and Daryl have something cooked up and he doesn’t want to tell anybody as to avoid blowing their cover.

In the comics, Rick has kept secrets from Alexandria for their own benefit in the past. Perhaps this is one of those instances.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.